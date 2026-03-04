 Top
Three Boys Drown In Pond At Chikkavaram In Krishna District

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 12:46 AM IST

According to Gannavaram police, two of the three boys drowned are Class X students while the third boy was studying Class VII.

Based on preliminary information, family members of the boys started searching for them when the boys went missing and found them drowned in a pond.

Vijayawada: Three boys drowned in a pond while playing to mark the Holi festival at Chikkavaram village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday evening.

Based on preliminary information, family members of the boys started searching for them when the boys went missing and found them drowned in a pond. When last reports came in, two bodies were fished out while the other is yet to be found. The identity of the boys is yet to be established.

DC Correspondent
