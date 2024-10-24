Three arrested in Srikakulam minor girl assault case

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam police have apprehended three men in connection with the alleged rape of two minor sisters in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district. The details were revealed by Superintendent of Police Maheswar Reddy during a press conference on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajamahendra (19), a student, Radha Mohan Rao (20), a CCTV technician and Paida Siva, a car driver. According to police, Rajamahendra and Rao were classmates, while Siva was their mutual friend.The victims, aged 16 and 17, reportedly attended Rajamahendra’s birthday party where alcohol was consumed. The incident allegedly took place afterward at Siva’s residence. Police confirmed that one of the victims had known Rajamahendra for some time prior to the incident.“All three accused have been remanded to custody,” SP Reddy stated. “Regardless of whether consent was involved, any such act with a minor is illegal under Indian law.”