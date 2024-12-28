Three arrested in dead-body in parcel incident

Kakinada:The West Godavari police arrested three persons in connection with the bizarre incident where a dead body was sent in a parcel to a family last week. The case centred around a demand for family property.

The three arrested persons were Tirumani Sridhar alias Sridhar Varma of Mallampudi in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district; Penmatsa Sushma of Kesavaram in Ganapavaram mandal of West Godavari district; and Tirumani Revathi of Yendagandi village in Undi mandal.

Police said the trio murdered Barre Parlayya of Sasali village, who was not connected with the case, and sent the body in a parcel. Based on a complaint from Mudunuru Hymavathi, who received the parcel, the Undi police registered a case.

Police said Varma had married two women by using different names, and was in a relationship with Penmatsa Sushma. Varma managed to keep his illicit relations a secret till recently.

Police said Hymavathi, the complainant, and Rangaraju had two daughters, Tulasi and Revathi, one of the secret wives of Varma. The parents had given both the daughters 0.5 acres of land, and kept 1.4 acres for themselves. Varma was trying to grab the property of Tulasi and her parents, according to West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Tulasi had separated from her husband after 11 years of marriage, and was living with her daughter after quarrelling with her parents.

Varma and Revathi told Hymavathi that black magic was involved in Tulasi’s marriage breaking down and for her being in debt. Revathi threatened her mother Hymavathi and sister Tulasi that creditors would kill the former husband of Tulasi and deliver a “dead body” to them.

As part of the plan, Varma and Sushma, his girlfriend, lured Parlayya with liquor and murdered him. Varma purchased a coffin, placed Parlayya’s coffin in it and mailed it to Tulasi, along with a letter demanding `1.3 crore on December 13.

Varma then went to Tulasi and her parents and offered to dispose of the body. In exchange, they should give him their property.

SP Asmi said special teams led by Bhimavaram DSP R.G. Jaya Surya, Akiveedu CI Jagadeeswara Rao and other officials unraveled the case.