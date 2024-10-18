Three AP BJP leaders deputed as election observers in Maharashtra

Vijayawada: The BJP national leadership has deputed three AP BJP leaders as election observers for the ensuing polls in Maharashtra.



Accordingly, AP BJP vice-president S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been deputed to Nanded region as an election observer while another vice-president P.V.N. Madhav to Nasik region and party state general-secretary N. Madhukar to Marathwada region.

The AP BJP senior leaders, while serving as election observers, have to take care of poll campaign, coordination with the BJP national leadership and to plan tour schedules of party national leaders for taking up the campaign.

As Nanded and Nasik regions in Maharashtra will be having a good number of Telugu-speaking people, the AP BJP leaders will also play a key role in taking up the campaign for BJP and help its nominees to contest the polls successfully.



