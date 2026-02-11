Four Andhra Ministers Receive Threat Letters

Four Andhra Pradesh ministers have received threat letters sent in the name of Maoists, Minister Kandula Durgesh revealed on the Assembly premises.

Speaking to the media in the Assembly lobby, Durgesh said that he, along with ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Kollu Ravindra and Satya Kumar, received the letters through post.

He said the letters caused concern among their family members. “There have been no personal or departmental lapses on our part. Maoist letters are usually not drafted in this manner. It appears that someone has deliberately written them with ulterior motives,” he stated.

Officials from Minister Durgesh’s office said a complaint has been lodged at the Thullur Police Station, and an investigation is underway.