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Thousands Witness Rathotsavam at Kodandarama Swamy Temple

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 6:07 PM IST

Adorned with garlands and jewellery, the deities were taken in a ceremonial procession through the Mada streets surrounding the temple

Thousands Witness Rathotsavam at Kodandarama Swamy Temple
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Devotees pull the chariot of Sri Kodandarama Swamy during the Rathotsavam on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirupati on Tuesday. — By arrangement

TIRUPATI: The Rathotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy was held on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams at the historic temple in Tirupati on Tuesday, drawing thousands of devotees.

The procession began around 8.30 am, with Sri Kodandarama Swamy, along with Sita and Lakshmana, taken out on a richly decorated wooden chariot. Adorned with garlands and jewellery, the deities were taken in a ceremonial procession through the Mada streets surrounding the temple.

The Rathotsavam symbolises the body as a chariot and the soul as the rider, conveying the concept of Atma–Anatma Viveka. Devotees lined the streets chanting “Sri Rama Nama” and participated in pulling the chariot. Drum beats, bhajan groups and kolatam performances added to the festive atmosphere.

Devotees offered camphor harati at several points as the chariot moved through the streets for nearly an hour before returning. Later, Prabandham and Veda Sattumora were performed, followed by harati. Tirumanjanam and Asthanam were held in the afternoon, while Ashwa Vahana Seva took place in the evening.

Tirupati police, along with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams vigilance and security wing, made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the procession.

The Brahmotsavams will conclude on Wednesday with Chakra Snanam between 9 am and 10.30 am at Kapilatheertham, followed by Dhwaja Avarohanam.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple tirupati tirumala tirupati devasthanams devotees 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
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