Thousands Trek Through Forest Paths For Holy Dip at Kumaradhara Theertham

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees trekked through the dense forests of the Tirumala hills on Phalguna Pournami on Tuesday for a holy dip at Kumaradhara Theertham, marking the annual Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti festival.

Nestled deep within the Seshachala ranges, Kumaradhara Theertham is the most significant among the three crore sacred water bodies present in the region. Its importance is recorded in the Vamana, Varaha, Padma and Markandeya Puranas under the Venkatachala Mahatyam.

Tradition classifies the three crore theerthams into four categories. The first group consists of 1008 “Dharma Ratiprada” theerthas, followed by 108 Gnana Prada theerthas. The third category comprises 68 Bhakti Vairagya Prada theerthas, while the fourth includes 26 Mukti Prada theerthas.

Kumaradhara Theertham falls under the last category and is considered the foremost among the Mukti Prada theerthas.

According to the Vamana and Varaha Puranas, the theertham derived its name when an elderly devotee was transformed into a young boy by the Lord in appreciation of his devotion. The Sanskrit term “Kaumara”, meaning youth, is believed to have led to the name Kumaradhara.

The Padma and Markandeya Puranas narrate another legend, stating that Kumaraswamy, the commander of the celestial forces and the younger son of Lord Shiva, performed penance at this site after slaying the demon Tharakasura to absolve himself of the sin. The place subsequently came to be known as Kumaradhara.

It is customary to observe the Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on the full moon day of the Magha month.

The festival commenced after temple honours were brought from the hill shrine and priests offered harathi to the presiding deity. Devotees consider it a special spiritual experience to trek through the natural surroundings of the Tirumala hills, have darshan of theertham and take the holy dip on the auspicious day.

TTD has made arrangements to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims. Packets of food and drinking water were distributed from early morning at Papavinasanam dam with the help of Srivari Sevaks. Drinking water facilities were provided along the trekking route.

In coordination with the police, both security and traffic were regulated while a first-aid centre was set up at the theertham.