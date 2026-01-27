 Top
27 Jan 2026 7:57 PM IST

The rally, which began at the RTC Bus Stand, was organised on the directions of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and led by his brother and TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy

Thousands Take Part in ‘Yuvagalam–Praja Galam’ Rally in Nellore Rural
TD cadre and leaders in huge numbers take part in the Yuvagalam–Praja Galam rally held in the Nellore Rural segment on Tuesday.

Nellore: A massive Yuvagalam–Praja Galam rally organised by the Telugu Desam (TD) was held in the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday, drawing thousands of party leaders, cadre and supporters and bringing major roads to a standstill.

The rally, which began at the RTC Bus Stand, was organised on the directions of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and led by his brother and TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy. It marked three years since the launch of the Yuvagalam padayatra by TDP national general secretary and state minister Nara Lokesh.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TD Nellore parliamentary president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Board chairman Z. Siva Prasad, and Nellore city in-charge mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav attended the rally as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders said the Yuvagalam padayatra played a key role in reshaping the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh and credited it for the coalition’s electoral success across most constituencies. They also lauded Nara Lokesh’s initiatives to improve education standards and create employment by attracting investments.

Leaders further praised Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy for successfully mobilising the massive rally in the absence of the MLA. Several party leaders, corporators and workers took part in the programme.

