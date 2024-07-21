Thousands take part in Giri Pradakshana along Simhachalam Hills in AP

Visakhapatnam: Thousands of devotees took part in ‘Giri Pradakshana’ walking barefoot alongside Simhachalam Hills near Visakhapatnam.



Considering ‘Giri Pradakshina’ as most auspicious, devotees walked alongside Simhachalam Hills where Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple is located, covering 32 kms from Simhachalam, Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Appughar, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam and culminating again at Simhachalam.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Temple officials in coordination with the police department took necessary steps to ensure that devotees attend the event without any problem.