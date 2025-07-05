Thousands Gather as Lord Jagannath Returns To Main Temple In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Presiding deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra completed their nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha Temple and returned to the main temple in Visakhapatnam as part of the annual Rath Yatra celebrations organised by the Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj.

Thousands of deities from across the port city gathered at the Gundicha Temple while the deities embarked on their homeward journey in a colourful procession called Bahuda Jatra. The return journey began with the traditional ritual of Pahandi Bije, the bringing of divine Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra deities to their flower-decorated chariot.

"This is one of the most significant events in our cultural calendar," said Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj president J.K. Nayak. As per the ancient tradition, he swept the chariot’s platform as the designated Gajapati, before the devotees began pulling the sacred chariot through the city areas of Shanti Ashram, VUDA Park, Railway Guest House, AU Gate, HP Petrol Bun, and VUDA Children Theatre, before reaching the main temple.

As per the tradition Lord Jagannath had to first appease Devi Lakshmi with Rasagollas and seek permission before entering the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple.

Volunteers of Marwadi Yuva Manch provided drinking water to devotees, while members of the Gurudwara Saad Sangat distributed snacks. The celebration concluded with bhajans performed in the temple premises. A cultural programme featuring Odissi and Kuchipudi dances by local artists enlivened the atmosphere.