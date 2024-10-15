Thousands flock to Vizianagaram to witness Sirimanotsavam

Visakhapatnam: The vibrant streets of Vizianagaram came alive as the Kalpavalli Paidithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam was celebrated with immense grandeur and fervor. This annual festival, dedicated to Goddess Pydithalli, attracted lakhs of devotees who gathered to witness the spectacular procession that unfolded in the town.

The festivities began with the traditional Sirimanu Chariot Walk, which commenced at 3:43 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM. The procession featured the Ammavari Sirimanu mummarlu, accompanied by the Paladhara, a white elephant, and the Anjaliradham. This year, Paidithalli goddess made a symbolic journey to her birthplace, Kota, where she blessed both the royal family and the multitude of attendees celebrating the occasion.

Among those present were prominent dignitaries including State MSME, SERP and NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, and MP Kalishetty Appalanaidu, who accompanied the Sirimana throughout the procession. The event was overseen by District Collector and Joint Collector who ensured that all arrangements were executed smoothly and on time.

The royal Pusapati family played a significant role in this year’s celebrations, Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, Hereditary Trustee of Paidithalli Temple, and his family participating from their vantage point atop the fort. Other notable attendees included Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani, Visakhapatnam MP Bharat and several local legislators joined in honoring the goddess.

Security was a top priority during the event, with nearly 2,000 police officers deployed to maintain order and ensure safety for all participants. The festival not only celebrated religious traditions but also served as a platform for local leaders to engage with their constituents. Minister Sandhyarani emphasized the importance of women’s participation in welfare programs during her visit to Paidithalli Ammavari, where she performed special pujas.