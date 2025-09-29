Thousands Brave Rain, Cold To Witness Garuda Vahana Seva At Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara witnessed one of its largest congregations on Sunday, as thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the temple to witness the Garuda Vahana Seva, the central event of the annual Brahmotsavams.

At dawn itself, galleries along the four Mada streets, which can hold around 1.80 lakh devotees, had filled to capacity, as many camped overnight to secure their spots. Pilgrims, who attended the Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam on Saturday evening and the Mohini Avataram on Sunday morning, chose to remain despite the chill, unwilling to give up their vantage points. Brief showers did not deter them staying till they witnessed Lord Malayappa atop the Garuda.

Thousands, who could not enter the precincts of Mada streets, gathered along the ring road, with an estimated 70,000 watching the procession on giant LED screens. In addition, nearly 35,000 devotees viewed the Seva from the designated holding points.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), assisted by Tirupati district police and volunteers, made elaborate arrangements to handle the massive turnout. Srivari Sevaks served food and beverages to devotees throughout the day, including every pilgrim seated in the galleries despite the heavy crowd. Ambulances and paramedical staff remained stationed at key points, while police regulated the flow of pilgrims through the hill town.

Garuda Seva began at 6:07 p.m., slightly ahead of the scheduled 6:30 p.m., as clouds loomed over the hill town. The procession set out from the Vahana Mandapam, accompanied by chants of “Govindaa, Govinda” that reverberated across the hills. Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned with Makara Kanti, Lakshmi Kasula Haram and a diamond-studded crown, appeared resplendent atop the golden Garuda Vahana. The sight of the deity illuminated by arc lights evoked emotions and spirituality within the crowd.

Garuda Vahana Seva is considered the most significant event of the Brahmotsavams, underscoring the role of Garuda as the Eternal Vehicle of Lord Vishnu. From the hoisting of the flag on the first day to the lowering of the Garuda flag on the last, the bird remains central to the rituals. Saints and scholars, including Tallapaka Annamacharya, have extolled the glory of Garuda in their compositions, reflecting the celestial bird’s deep importance in the Vaishnavite tradition.

Throughout the day, senior officials, including TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, CV&SO K.V. Murali Krishna, and SP L. Subba Rayudu, monitored the arrangements. Their constant presence on the ground helped ensure that the event passed without incident, allowing devotees to experience the spiritual grandeur of the festival in peace.