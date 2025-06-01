Thotlakonda Hosts Grand Yogandhra Event

Visakhapatnam: As part of the YogAndhra festivities, a Yoga Asana programme was held at Thotlakonda on Sunday morning.

Buddhist gurus Gaurav Rajadhamma (Myanmar) and Gaurav Burmare (Cambodia), along with members of the Visakhapatnam Buddhist association, led the session with prayers.

Vizag district collector Harendira Prasad issued directions for mobilization of the community for the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The event will be spread from RK Beach to Bheemili, with likely participation of five lakh participants. A set of training centres –three per secretariat area-- will arrange 100 trainees each.

The collector said transportation arrangements would be made for the participants. Attendees included joint collector Mayur Ashok, Bheemili RDO Sangeetha Mahadur, other government officials, Navy personnel, the Brahmakumari organisation members, Yoga association representatives, tourism officials and the public.