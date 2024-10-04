Those Targeting Sanatana Dharma will be Destroyed, Pawan Tells Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUPATI: Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued a stern warning to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter’s controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Launching the “Varahi Declaration” in Tirupati on Thursday, he took offence to Udhayanidhi comparing Sanatana Dharma with diseases like coronavirus, malaria and dengue.





Pawan Kalyan said: “A young leader from a neighbouring state called Sanatana Dharma a virus that must be eradicated. Many have made such remarks before and many will after. But nothing will happen to Sanatana Dharma.”

Significantly, he delivered parts of his speech in Tamil, with one stating, “People who seek to destroy Sanatana Dharma will themselves get destroyed.”



The Deputy CM declared himself a proud Sanatani Hindu. “I respect Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and all other faiths. But I am an unapologetic Sanatani,” he stated.





He went on to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, stating that Hindus are unfairly labelled as extremists when they defend their beliefs. “Can these pseudo-secularists make similar comments about Islam or Christianity,” he asked.

At the event in Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan unveiled his Varahi Declaration, aimed at safeguarding Sanatana Dharma. He proposed the formation of a Sanatana Dharma Protection Board both at the national and state levels to preserve Sanatana Dharma.



He expressed particular concern over distribution of laddus made with adulterated ghee at Tirumala, which had been later sent to Ayodhya.







Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Declaration







1. Secularism must be upheld in a manner that ensures a uniform response to any threat or harm caused to any religion or faith.

2. A strong National Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the nation.





3. A Sanatana Dharma Protection Board should be established at both the national and state levels to oversee the implementation of this Act.

4. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities.



5. There should be non-cooperation with individuals or organisations that defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma.



6. A Sanatana Dharma Certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadam at temples.



7. Temples should evolve not only as spiritual centres but also as centres for promoting art, culture, education, economic growth, environmental conservation, and welfare through comprehensive planning.





