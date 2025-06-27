Thirumanjanam Held at Srinivasamangapuram Temple

Tirupati: Ahead of the annual Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam scheduled from June 30 to July 2, the traditional Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed on Thursday at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srinivasamangapuram near Tirupati.

The rituals began in the early hours with Suprabhatam, followed by Tomala Seva, Koluvu, and Panchanga Shravanam. Temple premises, including walls, ceilings, and puja articles, were cleaned with water. Subsequently, sacred water mixed with aromatic substances like namakopu, srichurnam, kasturi turmeric, pacha karpooram, gandham powder, kumkuma, and other traditional fragrances was sprinkled across the temple.

Historically, the temple was restored by Chinna Tirumalayya, grandson of Tallapaka Annamacharya. He rebuilt the damaged sanctum and gopuram, and re-established daily pujas and annual festivals. An inscription dated March 22, 1540, records these efforts. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) took over the temple in 1967 and implemented further renovations and amenities for devotees in accordance with Sri Vaikhanasa Agama. Since 1981, annual Nitya Kalyanam, Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam, and Brahmotsavam have been held.

As part of the Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam, the deity will be taken in procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam on June 30 and on Hanumantha Vahanam on July 1, both between 7 PM and 8PM. On July 2, the Lakshmi Haaram will be brought in a ceremonial procession to the Alankara Mandapam, followed by a Garuda Vahanam procession through the four Mada streets from 7 PM to 8.30 PM.

On July 3, the Parveta Utsavam will be conducted. In view of these festivities, Nitya Kalyanotsavam will be cancelled on June 26 and from June 30 to July 3. Tiruppavada Seva will not be held from June 26 to July 3. Ashtottara Shata Kalashabhishekam on July 2 and Swarna Pushparchana on July 1 have also been cancelled.