Third Octopus’s Security Unit in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The state government is planning to set up a third Octopus security unit in Visakhapatnam, expanding the state's critical emergency response infrastructure.

District revenue officer (DRO) B.H. Bhavani Shankar announced this plan during a meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday. He stated that Octopus currently operates two units in Tirupati and Gannavaram, with Visakhapatnam set to become the strategic third location for this specialised security organisation.

The DRO called for heightened awareness and preparedness against potential terrorist attacks during a comprehensive security review meeting. He emphasised the critical importance of establishing robust security protocols across government and private sectors. He urged all departments to remain vigilant and develop comprehensive emergency response strategies.

The meeting, which included key officials from various departments, highlighted the Octopus organisation's role in public safety. State Operations Officer DSP Jaggunaidu and in-charge officer DSP Madhusudhan Rao provided insights into the organization's protective services.

He contextualised the need for such preparedness by referencing historical terrorist incidents, including the 1971 Pakistan attack, the Mumbai Taj Hotel attacks, and the Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park incidents in Hyderabad. He noted that these events accelerated the formation of specialised security organisations like Octopus.