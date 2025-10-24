THINK Gas Expands Operations in Nellore

Nellore: THINK Gas - formerly AG&P Pratham — which is one among the city gas distribution companies, has announced a major expansion of its natural gas network across Nellore district and Kavali.

The company on Thursday promised to strengthen its commitment to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy to every segment — domestic, industrial and transport.

It has begun offering piped natural gas (PNG) connections on a trial basis to households in Gandhi Nagar, Nellore city, as part of its plan to cover 1.25 lakh households in the city and 8.52 lakh across SPSR Nellore district over the next five years.

As part of its growth roadmap, THINK will set up 20 new CNG stations and connect 5,000 more homes to PNG within the next three years.

This year, the company will commission one LCNG station and three new CNG stations in Nellore, while converting two existing DBS stations into online CNG stations.

Currently, THINK operates one LCNG station, 20 live CNG stations, 6,526 domestic PNG connections, and 27 industrial and commercial connections in Nellore district. It also runs four retrofitment centers to help vehicle owners switch to CNG.

To enhance connectivity, the company is laying 90 inch-km of steel and 129 inch-km of MDPE pipelines over the next two years, extending access across Nellore, Kavali, Gudur and major highway routes. Industrial clusters in Krishnapatnam, Dagadarthi, Naidupeta, Menakuru and Sri City will also be connected to natural gas, supporting the cause of cleaner industrial operations.

DV Anil Kumar, regional head – Nellore of THINK Gas, said,“Our expansion in Nellore marks a major step toward building a sustainable energy ecosystem that benefits households, industries and the transport sector. With new CNG and PNG infrastructure, we aim to drive cleaner air, lower energy costs and enable local economic growth.”

He said PNG is 10 per cent cheaper than LPG, safer due to low explosion risk, and the company provides free safety gadgets for construction machinery to prevent accidental damage to gas pipelines. A refundable deposit of ` 6,000 is being collected per household connection.

THINK Gas expressed confidence in uninterrupted natural gas supply, noting that the central government ensures consistent distribution to all license holders, with compressed biogas (CBG) as a backup option, if needed.

The company holds 19 CGD licences awarded by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board, covering 49 districts across 10 states.