Thimmamma Marrimanu To Be Developed As Global Tourist Hub: MLA

ANANTAPUR: Thimmamma Marrimanu, the world’s largest banyan tree located in the Kadiri region of Sri Sathya Sai district, will be developed as a global tourist hub, said Kadiri MLA K. Venkata Prasad on Saturday.

He said the life and legacy of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya continue to inspire society and added that comprehensive development plans are being prepared to transform Thimmamma Thalli Marrimanu into a world-class tourist destination. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is taking special initiative for the project, he said.

The statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya was formally unveiled on Saturday at the world-renowned tourist centre of Thimmamma Marrimanu in Sri Sathya Sai district. The event was held in a grand manner with the participation of several prominent leaders and dignitaries.

Chairman of M.S. Ramaiah College, Bengaluru, and Dharmadhikari of Sri Yogi Narayana Mutt, Kaiwara, Dr M.R. Jayaram attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jayaram described the life of Sri Krishnadevaraya as extraordinary and hailed him as one of the greatest emperors who strengthened the Vijayanagara Empire, with Hampi and Tirumala emerging as major cultural and spiritual centres. He said unveiling the statue at Thimmamma Marrimanu was a historic milestone.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, national vice-president of the Akhila Bharata Panchayati Parishad (Delhi) and chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee, said Sri Krishnadevaraya was a visionary ruler who gave equal importance to public welfare, arts, culture, traditions and devotion.

He said that during his 20-year reign, Sri Krishnadevaraya visited Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala seven times and donated ornaments worth thousands of crores, thereby spreading the glory of Lord Venkateswara across the world.

Gangaraju Lepakshi, founder president of Thimmamma Bandhugana Seva Samithi, BJP Annamayya district president Sai Lokesh, TD Annamayya district president Sugavasi Prasad Babu, State Kapunadu president Narayanaswamy Royal and several others were present.