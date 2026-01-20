 Top
20 Jan 2026 1:58 AM IST

Airport authorities said all flights scheduled to land in the early morning could do so only after 10 am, once visibility improved

Thick Fog Delays Four Flights, One Cancelled At Vijayawada Airport
Vijayawada: Thick fog disrupted flight operations at Vijayawada International Airport in the early hours of Monday, delaying the arrival of four flights by one to two hours, while one flight was cancelled.

Airport authorities said all flights scheduled to land in the early morning could do so only after 10 am, once visibility improved. The delayed flights included an Air India service from Delhi, an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru and two IndiGo flights from Hyderabad and Chennai.
Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight operating from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada was cancelled due to poor visibility caused by the fog.


