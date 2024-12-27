The passing of Manmohan Singh: A national Loss

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a profound loss to the nation.

After paying his respects to Singh's mortal remains in Delhi, Naidu addressed the media, lauding Singh’s journey from a humble lecturer to the esteemed office of Prime Minister as a source of inspiration. "He excelled in every role he was entrusted with," the Chief Minister remarked.

Naidu highlighted Singh’s pivotal role in bringing economic reforms with great foresight and his adept handling of various significant positions during his career.

Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani, along with Telugu Desam Party MPs Kesineni Chinni and Sabari, also joined Naidu in paying their tributes to the late prime minister.



