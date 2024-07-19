Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Online team
19 July 2024 2:29 PM GMT
YSRC will hold peaceful protest in Delhi on July 24: Jagan
YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: YSRC President and Andhra Pradesh former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that their party will hold a peaceful protest in New Delhi on July 24.

The protest is to draw the nation's attention to the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued the state in the 45 days since the Chandrababu Naidu has come to power, Jagan said in a post on X.
He also stated that they have sought appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah.
"The new regime is trying to kill democracy in the state and YSRC will not stand for it," Jagan added.



YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ySRCP Chandrababu Naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
