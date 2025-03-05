Guidelines on Talliki Vandanam to be issued soon: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has said that the government is proudly launching the Talliki Vandanam and guidelines related to the Talliki Vandanam scheme will be issued soon.

The state government scheme, as part of the Super Six offer, would provide a sum of `15,000 to each student per annum to all deserving families from May this year.



He said, “We have allocated `9,407 crore for this scheme in the budget. In the previous government, they allocated `5,540 crore annually. This is a 50 per cent increase compared to the past.”Lokesh stated, “Ahead of the elections, we introduced the Super - 6 programme to the public. The 'Talliki Vandanam scheme was announced by N. Chandrababu Naidu. I assure you all that the scheme will be applicable to all students in a house.”

“The CM’s intention is to restore the past glory of government-run universities. He has given me a target: to raise the ranking of AP University and get it placed in the top 100 in the world in the next five years -- and move it from the 9th to the 3rd place in the NIRF ranking,” he said.



The minister said, “We feel that every district should have a university each in both government and private sectors. The government is undertaking many reforms in school education. We also want to bring major reforms in higher education. We are discussing how it will be if unified rules are brought forward.”



Lokesh said he was currently conducting an in-depth study of the rules of the commissionerate, the council of higher education and the curriculum.



Admissions, he said, are low in government and private degree colleges. “We have focused on how to strengthen these and bring industry connectivity. We will discuss the establishment of a women's degree college and how to implement arts courses.”



The education minister deplored that admissions and placements were low in arts courses. To rectify this, “We will ensure industry connectivity to courses other than computer science and electronics and get placements,” he said.