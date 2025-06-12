Thalliki Vandanam Scheme: Eligibility Criteria Announced for 2025–26

Vijayawada: The State government has announced the eligibility parameters for the Thalliki Vandanam scheme for the academic year 2025–26. This welfare initiative aims to provide financial assistance to mothers of school-going children studying in Classes I to XII in recognized institutions. The scheme is designed to support poor and underprivileged families and encourage school education across the state.

To be eligible for the scheme, the household must meet the following conditions:

a) The total household income should not exceed ₹10,000 per month in rural areas and ₹12,000 per month in urban areas.

b) At least one member of the household should possess a valid rice card.

c) The household should own less than 3 acres of wet land or less than 10 acres of dry land, or a total landholding of less than 10 acres combined.

d) Households owning a four-wheeler are not eligible, except in the case of taxis, tractors, or autos.

e) The household’s average electricity consumption over the past 12 months should be less than 300 units per month.

f) Households owning any municipal property measuring 1000 square feet or more are not eligible.

g) Members of the household working in Central or State Government service or Public Sector Units (PSUs), or receiving a government pension, are not eligible. However, sanitation workers and low-income government employees earning below ₹10,000 (rural) or ₹12,000 (urban) per month are exempted.

h) Households where any member is paying income tax will be disqualified.

i) The beneficiary must be listed in the state household database. If the beneficiary is not listed but the child is, field verification will be conducted to determine eligibility.

j) The children must be studying in Classes I to XII in government, private aided, private unaided schools, or junior colleges recognized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Students enrolled in ITI, Polytechnic, IIIT (RGUKT), or similar fee-reimbursed courses are not eligible.

k) Orphans and street children enrolled through voluntary organizations will be considered eligible, subject to verification.

l) The mother’s bank account must be Aadhaar-seeded and validated through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to ensure Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

m) The student must have a minimum of 75% attendance in the current academic year to qualify for assistance in the next year. If the child discontinues education or has less than 75% attendance, the benefit will not continue.

n) Enrollments in Class I and Class XI will be considered for financial assistance after the completion of the enrollment process for the academic year 2025–26.























