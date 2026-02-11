Thalassaemia Child To Undergo Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant

NELLORE: In a major relief for a six-year-old boy battling Thalassaemia Major, a life-saving bone marrow transplant has been scheduled after his younger brother was found to be a perfect donor match.

T. Anvith, from Theddupodu village in Narawada mandal, was diagnosed with Thalassaemia Major in March 2023 and has since been receiving regular blood transfusions and medication free of cost through the Thalassaemia Care Wing of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Nellore. His parents, Mariyamma and Eliyaz, approached the centre soon after his diagnosis, and doctors have closely monitored his condition for nearly three years.

As part of advanced treatment planning, compatibility tests were conducted on his three-year-old brother, Mokshith. The results brought hope to the family, with Mokshith identified as a perfect bone marrow match.

Anvith is set to undergo the transplant at Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Hospital (BMJH), Bengaluru, a reputed centre for advanced haematology care. The procedure is estimated to cost around ₹35 lakh. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy recommended the case to the hospital, easing the family’s burden. The child will be admitted on February 16 for pre-surgical evaluation.

Doctors expressed optimism that a successful transplant would free Anvith from lifelong transfusions and enable him to lead a normal, healthy life. The parents thanked the IRCS for its continued medical and emotional support.