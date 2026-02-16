TG Minister Tummala Asks CM Naidu for Merger of Five AP Villages into Telangana

Vijayawada:Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday to seek coordination and cooperation to resolve several common issues of both the states.

The Telangana minister raised the issues of roads in common border areas, irrigation projects and railway lines and called for their completion in an expeditious manner for the benefit of the people from both the states.



He opined that it would be good for both the governments to have talks at the higher level to resolve several pending issues of mutual interest.



Later, the TG minister told mediapersons that seven agency mandals from Telangana state were transferred to Andhra Pradesh for construction of Polavaram irrigation project and they had agreed for it. He said they were facing trouble from Bhadrachalam to other Telangana region as they had to cross five villages in AP. He added that to avoid such an issue, he asked Naidu to merge the five villages into Telangana state.



The TG minister said that if the five AP villages in Telangana state were to be merged, Parliament has to make a law accordingly and felt the need for both the Assemblies in AP and TG to pass a resolution and send it to Parliament.



He said, “When I asked for the merger of five villages into Telangana, AP Chief Minister said he would look into the issue.”





