TG Minister Thummala Calls On AP CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao called on the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday to seek coordination and cooperation to resolve several common issues of both the states.

The Telangana minister raised the issues of roads in common border areas, irrigation projects and railway lines and called for their completion in an expeditious manner for the benefit of the people from both the states.

He opined that it would be good for both the governments to have talks at the higher level to resolve several pending issues of mutual interest.