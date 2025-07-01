TG ACB Arrested 125 Public Servants In 2025

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (TG ACB) arrested 125 public servants, including eight outsourcing employees or private persons, in the first six months of this year. It unearthed assets worth ₹ 27.66 crore in related disproportionate assets cases and ₹ 24.57 lakh was seized in trap cases.

From January to June, 2025, the bureau registered 126 cases in Telangana, including 80 traps, eight DA, 14 criminal misconduct, 10 regular enquiries, 11 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries, the ACB said in its half-yearly round-up report.

In June this year, TG ACB registered 31 cases, of these 15 were trap cases, two DA cases, three criminal misconduct cases, four regular enquiries and seven surprise checks.

Twenty-five public servants, including two outsourcing employees and a private person, were trapped and arrested in June. They were later remanded to judicial custody. An amount of ₹3.43 lakhs was seized in trap cases of various departments.

In the first half of this year, the ACB completed 129 case reports and sent them to the government.

The ACB urged the people to dial toll free number 1064 in case a public servant demands a bribe. The ACB can also be contacted through social media platforms: WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), x/formerly twitter (@TelanganaACB). The names and details of complainants will be withheld.