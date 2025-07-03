Terror Network Busted In Rayachoti, Huge Stock Of Explosives Seized

Kurnool: The Annamaiah district police have seized a large cache of explosives from the dens of a gang linked to multiple bomb blasts in Tamil Nadu.

The seizures were made during investigations into cases linked to the Al Ummah terrorist network.



Police said, “Teams of investigators searched some houses in Kothapalli and Mahboob Basha Street and seized a large cache of explosives and equipment capable of causing massive destruction.”



During searches in Rayachoti, police recovered ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, slurry explosives, a 20kg PETN bomb concealed in a suitcase, suspected IEDs, potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, potassium permanganate, and gunpowder.



The search teams also found detonators, pull and pressure switches, timers, ball bearings and other components used to assemble improvised explosive devices. They seized walkie-talkies, binoculars, radio equipment, hacking software, coding manuals, digital storage devices, and property and travel documents.



This major haul of materials capable of causing mass casualties was traced back to operatives connected to the banned Al-Ummah terrorist organization.



Notably, Abu Bakr Siddiq, also known as Amanullah, and Mohammad Ali, also known as Mansoor, had been arrested after they evaded capture since 1999 and lived under false identities in Rayachoti town for the past 20 years.



During the search operations, the accused’s wives, Saira Banu and Shaik Shameem, resisted the police action and allegedly assaulted female police personnel. Both were arrested and sent to Kadapa central jail.



Two cases were registered at Rayachoti Urban police station. The accused have past records involving murders, bomb conspiracies and train blasts, including the 1999 Cochin-Kurla Express incident in which explosives were seized at Kasaragod.