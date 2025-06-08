Teppotsavam Begins Grandly At Tiruchanur

Nellore: The annual Teppotsavam (float festival) of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru commenced in a grand and spiritual atmosphere at Tiruchanur on Saturday.

On the first day, the idols of Sri Krishnaswamy along with consorts Sri Rukmini and Sri Satyabhama were taken on a beautifully adorned float for three ceremonial rounds in the sacred Padma Sarovaram. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the divine spectacle.

The day began with Suprabhata Seva, followed by Sahasranamarchana and Nityaarchana performed for the processional deity of Sri Padmavathi Devi.

A special Abhishekam was held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. for Sri Krishnaswamy in the Mukha Mandapam. The rituals included offerings of milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, and other fragrant substances.

At 6.30 p.m., the Utsava deities were brought to the Padma Pushkarini, where the Teppotsavam was conducted till 7.15 p.m. with great devotion.

Temple priests, TTD officials, and a large number of devotees took part in the celebrations, which marked the beginning of a spiritually uplifting series of events.