Tent Cities To Be Set Up For Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has said tent cities would be set up with high standards for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 on the lines of the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, in view of the rush of millions of devotees.

This, he said, is as per word from the chief minister. The government would promote the Home Stay system and give special priority to the traditional houses like Manduva Logillu in the East and West Godavari districts.

Durgesh asked the officials to prepare plans for connecting roads with central government funds of ₹1,000 crore. East Godavari collector Keerthi Chekuri and the minister convened a review meeting with the people’s representatives at Rajamahendravaram on Friday to discuss the arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027.

Durgesh said that the government aimed at conducting the Pushkaralu next year for 12 days from June 26 to July 7. It would be held in a grand manner without causing any inconvenience to the devotees, and through the collective effort mainly from the departments like police, revenue, municipal, endowment, tourism, irrigation, power, R&B, Panchayat Raj etc.

He said that special temple circuits would be established for the convenience of devotees, designing special tourism packages, connecting the Nava Janardhana Parijatham (Nine Vaishnava Temples) and Dwadasa Jyotirlingas (12 Shiva Temples); and Papikondalu tourism spot also would be included as a part of the Pushkaralu plan.

He said a vast campaign should be done with prominent spiritual persons like Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Garikipati Narasimha Rao and the government departments, to spread the message that taking a dip in any ghat along the Godavari river would yield the same good.

The Akhanda Godavari project works worth ₹97 crore would be completed by the 2027 Pushkaralu. Development of the Pushkara Ghat, Havelock bridge, Bridge Lanka water sports, Kadiyam experience centre, Nidadavolu Kota Sattemma temple, Settipeta Boat Shikar etc would be undertaken.

MLC Somu Veerraju said that if the officials prepared plans with different heads, the central government would easily release the funds. Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balaramakrishna said officials must pay attention to internal roads connecting the NHs.

Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao said Godavari was flowing through seven panchayats in his constituencies and special focus should be made to develop all these ghats.

Anaparti MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy said that temple tourism, irrigation and roads development works should be proposed in the pushkaralu budget.

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Buchaiah Chowdary said orks should be begun soon.