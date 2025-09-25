Tension, Protest Over Student Death in Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: Tensions mounted at Andhra University following widespread student protests following the death of B.Ed student V. Venkata Sai Manikantha on Thursday.

Student leaders accused vice chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar of failing to discharge his responsibilities. They marched to his office, alleging that he ignored their pleas and labelled them a mob.

While students said the death could have been avoided had there been good medical support on the university campus. They complained of the university’s poorly equipped medical infrastructure and administrative apathy.

In a belated response, the university authorities acknowledged the flaws and said its medical facilities would be strengthened and doctors and support staff appointed soon.

Manikantha, a resident of the Satavahana hostel, fell critically ill and collapsed in his hostel room on Thursday. Fellow students immediately called for a university ambulance, but found the vehicle lacked essential medical equipment, including oxygen. Manikantha passed away before he could be reached to King George Hospital.

The deceased student’s father, visibly shaken, shared his grief: “When I got the call that Manikantha was dead, I rushed to Vizag. I didn’t speak to his friends. I had to collect his body from KGH. I am unable to speak now. I do not know what really happened there.”

Avinash, a representative of the Disha student union, condemned the university’s response: “Instead of acknowledging the gravity of the protests, the AU management has chosen to misrepresent them. Manikantha’s death was not an accident; it was the result of years of government neglect and administrative apathy.”

Contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Prof. Rajasekhar defended the university’s actions, stating, “There was no error on our part. Manikantha received basic medical treatment.” Students, however, say this tragedy reflects a deeper crisis, namely decades of underfunding and disregard for student welfare.

Later, in a press release, the vice chancellor expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manikantha. He announced immediate measures to enhance medical support at the AU Health Centre. Additional doctors would be hired to supplement the existing staff, and a committee has been established to oversee further improvements, he said.

Registrar Acharya K. Rambabu stated, “Recruitment is currently underway, with walk-in interviews scheduled for the positions of medical officer, consultant medical officer, pharmacist, and staff nurse on Friday and Saturday.”

The VC claimed, “Manikantha's parents have not raised any concern regarding the circumstances surrounding their son's death. His father requested assistance in coordinating with hospital staff.” Rajasekhar said he personally accompanied the family to the hospital in his own vehicle, ensuring that all arrangements were handled with care.