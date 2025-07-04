Tension Prevails in Karedu over Land Acquisition for Solar Project

Tirupati: Tension gripped Karedu village in the Ulavapadu mandal of the SPSR Nellore district on Friday after farmers strongly objected to the proposed land acquisition for a solar power project by Indosol Company. The unrest broke out during a gram sabha conducted by revenue officials to gather public opinion on the project.

Farmers expressed anger over the NDA government's move to acquire fertile agricultural land for the project. They raised slogans demanding that the officials leave the village and asserted that they would not give up their cultivable land. Many questioned how the NDA government was now supporting the same company it had opposed while in opposition.

As tensions escalated, police were deployed to the area to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials tried to pacify the protesters and later managed to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, the officials had initiated the process to acquire 4,500 acres in the village for the project. In total, the government had earlier issued a notification for acquiring around 8,500 acres, most of which reportedly belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other weaker sections.