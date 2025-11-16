Tension Prevails in Hindupur After TD Cadres Attack YSRC Office

Anantapur:A tense situation prevailed at Hindupur in Satya Sai district after TD cadres attacked a YSRC office and damaged the computers, furniture and windows there.

They also attacked partycadres who were at the office in a protest against YSRC incharge Deepika’s husband K Venugopal Reddy reportedly abusing MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Saturday.



As part of the signature campaign against privatisation of medical colleges in the state, the YSRC conducted a meeting in which Venugopal Reddy alleged that the people of Hindupur have been “slaves under the rule of outers for the past 40 years.”



“They are residing in Hyderabad and ruling from there. Why can’t we elect locals to available here itself,” he asked and blamed the MLA in an objectionable way.



The TD cadres reacted angrily against the comments by the YSRC leader, ransacked the YSRC office and damaged the computers, furniture and window planes.



The police rushed the spot soon and dispersed the group.



The Satya Sai district YSRC president Ushasri Charan accused the entire episode of attack on party office by direction of Nandamuri Balakrishna. She demanded police to take stringent action in the issue.



YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily over the attack on the party office by the TD cadres at Hindupur.



Police picket was put up at sensitive locations in Hindupur to prevent further untoward incidents.

