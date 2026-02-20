Tension Prevails at Bharathi Cements in Kadapa

KADAPA: Tension prevailed at the premises of Bharathi Cements here on Thursday as families who had allegedly lost their lands for the factory staged a protest, demanding immediate relief and fulfilment of assurances.

A large number of affected families gathered in front of the factory gate, raising slogans and seeking justice. The protesters alleged that promises made to displaced families at the time of land acquisition were yet to be honoured. Some workers also expressed anguish, stating that although jobs were provided, the wages were insufficient to meet their living expenses.

As the situation turned tense, police were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents. Security arrangements were tightened and senior officials closely monitored the developments. The protesters warned that the agitation would continue until their grievances were addressed and demanded talks with the authorities at the earliest. Police remained on high alert amid the charged atmosphere.