Tension In Podili As YSRC Leader Confronts Police

Nellore: Tension prevailed at the Podili Police Station on Saturday when former MLA and YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy arrived to support party cadres arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a women’s protest.

Police had earlier detained nine YSRC workers accused of throwing stones at women demonstrators protesting against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Podili on June 11. The incident left several women and three police constables injured.

A heated exchange ensued between Chevireddy and Circle Inspector T. Venkateswarlu when the latter objected to the former legislator trying to meet the accused. The situation escalated as Chevireddy reportedly threatened to stage a sit-in and allegedly charged at the CI in an aggressive manner.

Deputy superintendent of police Lakshmi Narayana intervened to defuse the situation, following which Chevireddy left the premises in protest.

CI Venkateswarlu later confirmed that nine individuals had been remanded and that six more YSRCP members involved in the incident had been served notices.