Tension In Hindupur After Attack On YSRC Office

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation prevailed in Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Sunday after YSRC leaders from various parts of the region attempted to stage a protest against the alleged attack on the party office by Telugu Desam cadres the previous day.

The incident coincided with Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s three-day tour of the constituency.

On Saturday, TD cadres allegedly damaged furniture and windows at the YSRC office in retaliation to comments made by YSRC leader K. Venugopal Reddy, who reportedly abused Balakrishna and accused Hindupur residents of being “slaves to non-local MLAs for decades”. The attack triggered sharp reactions from the YSRC, with party chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemning the violence.

On Sunday, several YSRC leaders from Anantapur and Kadapa attempted to reach Hindupur. District president Ananta Venkatrami Reddy was placed under house arrest in Anantapur but was later released after a heated exchange with police. When he reached the outskirts of Hindupur, police stopped him and other leaders and forcibly shifted them away from the town.

Reddy criticised the TD, alleging that Hindupur had seen no development despite electing members of the NTR family for nearly three decades. He said the YSRC had resolved the drinking water problem in the region and accused Balakrishna’s personal assistants of misusing police and revenue machinery.

Meanwhile, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who took part in several inauguration and foundation-stone ceremonies at Malagur village in Hindupur mandal, said the segment had a historic association with the N. T. Rama Rao family. He recalled that his father N. T. Rama Rao, his brother Harikrishna, and he himself had all represented Hindupur.