Tension in Dagadarthi as TD Supporters Block MLA From Attending Subba Naidu’s Rituals

Nellore:High drama erupted at the residence of senior Telugu Desam (TD) leader Late Malepati Subba Naidu in Dagadarthi, Nellore district, on Thursday when a group of his supporters blocked the entry of Kavali MLA Dagumati Krishna Reddy during post-funeral rituals.

The presence of TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and minister N.M.D. Farooq in the same car as the MLA made no difference to the protesting followers of Subba Naidu, who refused to allow them inside.

Subba Naidu, who also served as chairman of AP Agros, had recently passed away after a prolonged illness. Adding to the family’s grief, another senior TD leader, Malepati Bhanu Chandra Naidu, died soon after in the same hospital. MLA Krishna Reddy, minister Farooq and Palla Srinivasa Rao had arrived in Dagadarthi to pay their respects and attend the rituals.

However, the situation quickly turned volatile when Subba Naidu’s supporters accused the MLA of causing the leader’s death through “political pressure and harassment.” Tempers flared as protesters clashed with police, hurling chairs and attempting to break through the security cordon.

Efforts by TD senior leaders, including Beeda Ravichandra, to pacify the protesters failed to yield results. Amid mounting tension, the MLA remained inside his car, and all three leaders left the venue without stepping out. The sudden protest left minister Palla Srinivasa Rao visibly distressed, as chaos briefly gripped the solemn event.

Police have since increased security in the area to prevent further escalation. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Wakf Board chairman and Nellore Lok Sabha segment TDP president Abdul Aziz, and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy were among those present.