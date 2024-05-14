Tension grips Sri Padmavati University as violence breaks out during TDP candidate’s visit

Tirupati: Tension gripped Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Tuesday when the alleged supporters of YSRCP attacked TDP Chandragiri Assembly constituency candidate P Nani and his gunmen.



The gunmen opened fire into air to protect him and Nani as a mob came to the university premises with cricket bats to attack them. Stones were also pelted on each other on the university premises.

In a video that was circulated on social media showed that a few individuals attacking a person with a huge boulder in spite of requesting them not to cause harm to him. The individuals, however, did not relent resulting in injuries to him.

The mob also damaged an SUV’s side window glasses with a boulder and cricket bat. Strewn glass pieces, broken cricket bats and damaged pots showed that a major violence broke out in the university. The incident occurred when Nani went to visit the strong room in the university.

On seeing the police, the mob ran away from the premises. In view of the tense situation, the police rushed additional forces to prevent any untoward incident.