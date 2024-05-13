Voting Stopped in Annamayya District after Miscreants Break EVMs

Annamayya: Miscreants allegedly destroyed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), prompting a halt in polling

in Dalaipalle, Pullampet Mandal, Railwaykodur constituency, Annamayya district on Monday.

Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of the abduction of Jana Sena polling agent Raja Reddy by these thugs.

The incident occurred amidst the ongoing polling for 175 assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.



