Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Voting Stopped in Annamayya District after Miscreants Break EVMs

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 May 2024 4:51 AM GMT
Voting Stopped in Annamayya District after Miscreants Break EVMs
x
EVMs Vandalized in Annamayya district. (Photo:X)

Annamayya: Miscreants allegedly destroyed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), prompting a halt in polling

in Dalaipalle, Pullampet Mandal, Railwaykodur constituency, Annamayya district on Monday.

Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of the abduction of Jana Sena polling agent Raja Reddy by these thugs.

The incident occurred amidst the ongoing polling for 175 assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick