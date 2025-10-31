Tenant Farmers Worried About Relief They May Get After Cyclone Montha

Vijayawada: Tenant farmers, who have suffered damage or loss of crops due to cyclonic storm Montha in Andhra Pradesh, are a worried lot about the relief they may get in the form of paddy procurement, input subsidy and insurance claims.

Nearly 80 per cent of farming in Andhra Pradesh is carried out by tenant farmers. However, in case of calamities, owners of the land get the major amount of relief.





When Cyclone Montha hit, paddy crops had been in various stages. In case a tenant farmer suffers damage/loss to the extent of over 33 per cent, s/he will be entitled to get an input subsidy of ₹10,000 per acre. In case, the tenant farmer saves some portion of the crop from the storm, that crop will not be procured by the government, as the farmer has already claimed input subsidy for the loss of crop.



Tenant farmers are demanding that the state government procure the saved paddy, even though they may receive the input subsidy.



Further, these farmers are raising concerns that a majority of them will not get insurance claims, as they have failed to pay their premiums as stipulated by the present government. During its rule, the YSRC government paid the premiums on behalf of the farmers. Farmers want the coalition government to work out a plan and ensure that insurance is paid to all farmers irrespective of premium payment.

In addition, farmers are worried about the minimum support price fixed at ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety and ₹2,389 for ‘A’ variety per quintal. For example, tenant farmers, who have grown paddy in erstwhile twin districts of Godavari during the Kharif season, get 35–40 bags per acre by investing around ₹30,000, while they have to also spend ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 on harvesting each acre.When Cyclone Montha hit, paddy crops had been in various stages. In case a tenant farmer suffers damage/loss to the extent of over 33 per cent, s/he will be entitled to get an input subsidy of ₹10,000 per acre. In case, the tenant farmer saves some portion of the crop from the storm, that crop will not be procured by the government, as the farmer has already claimed input subsidy for the loss of crop.Tenant farmers are demanding that the state government procure the saved paddy, even though they may receive the input subsidy.Further, these farmers are raising concerns that a majority of them will not get insurance claims, as they have failed to pay their premiums as stipulated by the present government. During its rule, the YSRC government paid the premiums on behalf of the farmers. Farmers want the coalition government to work out a plan and ensure that insurance is paid to all farmers irrespective of premium payment.In addition, farmers are worried about the minimum support price fixed at ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety and ₹2,389 for ‘A’ variety per quintal.

There are also issues about tenant farmers claiming insurance only if they have the Cultivator Rights Card and owner farmers have the pattadar passbook.



In the interim, East Godavari district agriculture officer S. Madhava Rao has clarified, “The state government will procure paddy from the cyclone-affected farmers even if they claim input subsidy for crop loss. However, insurance claims will be available only to those who have paid the premium.” A farmer from West Godavari K. Srinivas said, “We appeal to the government to also help tenant farmers, whose crops have suffered less than 33 per cent damage, by way of financial relief, paddy procurement and insurance amount, irrespective of whether the premium has been paid in view of the natural calamity. Otherwise, they will suffer a huge loss.”In the interim, East Godavari district agriculture officer S. Madhava Rao has clarified, “The state government will procure paddy from the cyclone-affected farmers even if they claim input subsidy for crop loss. However, insurance claims will be available only to those who have paid the premium.”







Amid all this, many farmers are getting ready to raise the Rabi crop to overcome the financial loss due to Cyclonic Montha.



