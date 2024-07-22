Tenali Veterinary Doctor Dies in Oklahoma Car Crash

VIJAYAWADA: A twenty five-year-old woman veterinary doctor from Tenali in Guntur district died in a road accident in Oklahoma state, USA. The deceased was Jetti Harika, who had been to the US to pursue an MS degree at University of Central Oklahoma.

Harika hailed from Anna Battinavari Veedhi at Ithanagar in Tenali of Guntur district. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Harika died and four others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Logan County.

The accident happened near Highway 74 and West Triplett Road, southwest of Guthrie, around 7pm Saturday. Harika was pronounced dead on the spot. Adverse weather conditions led to the mishap.

Harika’s father, J Srinivasa Rao, is an employee in the endowment department. Harika went to the US 18 months ago to pursue a Master’s in Veterinary Sciences. The family of Srinivasa Rao and Nagamani urged minister Lokesh to help the family get their daughter’s body airlifted to India.

Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has been coordinating with the NRIs in the US to bring back Harika’s body to Tenali.



