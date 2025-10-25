Ten years without mosquito Nets, Anakapalle Tribal Voices Rise

Visakhapatnam: Kotnabelli village, nestled near Samalamma Hill in the Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district, is preparing for a protest on November 2, demanding the urgent distribution of mosquito nets. The village, home to around 500 residents, has reportedly gone ten years without receiving mosquito nets, despite repeated requests.

“We approached the Kothakota medical officer two months ago,” said villager Singarapuvalasayya. “But no nets were provided. Without protection, we’re battling diseases like malaria and are unable to spend thousands on private treatment.”

Villagers expressed frustration over unequal distribution across tribal settlements. “Other villages received nets, but we didn’t,” said Padi Bannayya. “We’ve done nothing wrong. If nets aren’t distributed immediately, we’ll protest at the village secretariat.”

The protest is expected to be supported by CPI-M, according to party leader K. Govinda Rao.