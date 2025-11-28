Ten Students Fall Ill In Kadapa After Pesticide Contamination In School Meal

ANANTAPUR: At least ten students of the Municipal High School in Vasanthapet of Kadapa district, fell ill on Friday due to suspected food poisoning.

Sources said the students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after pesticide tablets, reportedly placed in dal to prevent pest infestation, were inadvertently mixed into the sambar. The dal had been preserved with these tablets, and the cook allegedly prepared the sambar without removing them, leading to contamination.

The headmaster and staff immediately shifted the affected students to the government hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition after treatment.