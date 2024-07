Hyderabad: Ten people were injured after an APSRTC bus rammed into stationary lorry in Laveru mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.



The bus, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam rammed into the stationary lorry, which was stopped on National Highway after tyre burst.



The Etcherla MLA Eswara Rao and his supporters helped in shifting the injured persons to hospital in ambulances.