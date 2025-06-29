Ten-Day-Old Baby Abducted, Police Launch Hunt

Anantapur: A ten-day-old baby boy was abducted from a residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Saturday. According to the police, Raja Kullayamma gave birth to a male child at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa on June 18.

After being discharged from the hospital, the mother and baby returned to their residence in Pulivendula. While the mother was in deep sleep, the baby was discovered missing from the house.

The mother’s family members lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police, who reviewed available CCTV footage and tracked the movements of the suspect around the house.

DSP Murali Naik stated that Kumari, a woman known to be a close friend of Raja Kullayamma, was seen abducting the baby boy from the residence. “We received information that Kumari took the baby in an auto-rickshaw, and we have also collected the call data of the alleged accused,” he said, adding that the baby would be rescued soon.