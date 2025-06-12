‘Temporary Red Zone’ in Vizag for PM’s Visit

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Sankhabrata Bagchi declared a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ from Naval Coast Battery to Park Hotel Junction for a period of four days with effect from 10 am of June 17 to 10 am of June 21 in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would be participating in International Yoga Day.

In a release on Wednesday, the CP said flying and operation of drones in the peripheral area within a five-kilometre radius en enroute from Naval Coast Battery to Park Junction is prohibited. If any person were found violating the orders, they would be punished under the Aircraft Act of 1934, the commissioner warned.