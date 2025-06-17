 Top
Temporary Platform Access Changes At Vizag Railway Station
To accommodate essential construction work on the foot over bridge (FOB) at the south end near Gate No. 3—DC Image .

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has announced temporary modifications to platform access arrangements at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, effective from Monday, to accommodate essential construction work on the foot over bridge (FOB) at the south end near Gate No. 3.

The south end FOB near Gate No. 3 will be temporarily closed to facilitate its extension to Platform No. 6, 7, and 8. During this period, passengers are advised to use the other two foot overbridges and the lifts available at the station for platform access.

Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra closely monitored the works of construction. To ensure smooth passenger movement, station staff have been instructed to monitor crowd management and provide necessary assistance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

