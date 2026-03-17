Temples Gear Up For Grand Ugadi Celebrations Across State

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made in temples across the state ahead of the Ugadi celebrations on March 19, with the endowments department stepping up preparations to manage the expected rush of devotees.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said all temples, from major shrines to village shrines, were being readied for the Telugu New Year festival. Arrangements include decorations, illumination, sanitation drives, queue management, Panchanga Sravanam, special poojas, and cultural programmes. Steps are also being taken to ensure uninterrupted darshan, drinking water supply, sanitation, and security for pilgrims.

Officials noted that temple infrastructure has been strengthened with investments running into crores. Over 5,000 temples are being constructed or renovated with support from the Srivani Trust to improve accessibility in rural and urban areas. The government aims to develop temples as centres of faith and community activity during major festivals.

During his visit to Annareddypalem in Sangam mandal, the minister participated in “Mee Bhoomi Mee Hakku” and “Rythanna Kosam” programmes, distributing QR code-enabled pattadar passbooks to farmers. He also inaugurated development works worth ₹1.68 crore, including a health centre, drinking water scheme, pipelines, temple compound walls, culverts, and CC roads, while assuring further infrastructure projects in the area.

Highlighting welfare measures, the minister said paddy procurement payments are being made within 24 to 48 hours, farmers are receiving ₹20,000 annually, and additional benefits under other government schemes are being provided.