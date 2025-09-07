Temples Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

KAKINADA: Temples in the five Godavari districts of Kakinada, konaseema, Eluru, East and West Godavari were closed after 3pm on Sunday in view of the Lunar Eclipse, which occurred later at night -- between 9.30pm and 1.30am.

Among these temples were the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy temple at Annavaram, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, Vadapalli and Appanapalli and various Shiva temples in Samalkot, Bhimavaram, Draksharama, Palakollu, Pithapuram etc.

The people were advised to take a ritualistic bath after completion of the lunar eclipse, that is, after 2am Monday.

Devotees may take darshan of the gods and goddesses in their respective temples after performing Samprokshana (auspicious cleaning of idols and the temples) on Monday morning.

Many astrologers and almanac writers in social media have advised the people, particularly those falling in some constellations, that they should perform eclipse-related rituals like Japas, Homas and payment of Daanas (alms) to Brahmins who are experts in Poojas and Homas.

However, the Drikh Siddantha Almanac Writers Association honorary president Gorti Machara Pattabhi Sastry criticised such a campaign. He said the eclipse occured in the Kumbha Rasi (constellation) and the people who were born under the stars of Sathabhisha and Poorvabhadra and those born under the Kumbha Rasi may do eclipse-related rituals like with rice and black-gram pulses. Those borne under other constellations need not do such rituals now.

Explaining the impact of the lunar eclipse, he said it adversely affected the country six months before the eclipse and six months after the eclipse. “Previously, an eclipse occurred in America. Now, President Trump is facing health-related troubles and the country is also suffering as a result.”

In India, he said, the present eclipse has an adverse impact on the country. He cited the Pahalgam attack and the incidents in its aftermath. Now, India would make some gains in the next six months due to this eclipse,” he predicted.

Previously, nobody was supposed to hold auspicious programmes like Upanayana, marriages, laying of stones for house constructions and house warming celebrations six months before and for six months after an eclipse. But, now, people are advised to not hold such auspicious programmes for 15 days before and for 15 days after the eclipse.