Temple Committee Chief Faces Misconduct Allegations

Visakhapatnam: Maddi Srinivas chairman of the Karak Polamamba Temple Committee in Visakhapatnam district and an associate of TD MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has come under scrutiny after allegations of an extramarital relationship surfaced on Sunday.

According to reports, Srinivas was found with a woman in a house on Kagitala Street in Pedda Waltair when his wife arrived at the location and locked the door from the outside, reportedly trapping the two inside.

Sources said the incident followed earlier allegations of infidelity against Srinivas. On a previous occasion, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu had stated that action would be taken if the allegations against him were proven.

The incident created a stir in the locality after Srinivas’ wife reportedly confronted him and exposed the matter.

Further details are awaited.